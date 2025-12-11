The Carrabelle Branch of the Franklin County Public Library has received a $3,000 contribution from the City of Carrabelle that will help them create a “Library of Things.”
The Library of Things is a collection of non-traditional materials that you can check out from the library, just like you can check out books.
All you need is a library card.
Items may include STEM kits, tools, games, craft equipment, small household items, and resources that promote learning, creativity, and practical skill[1]building.
The Wakulla County library already has a Library of things in operation, where you can check out everything from Pole saws and extension ladders to karaoke machines and playpens.
Library director, Whitney Roundtree said the initiative will help reduce financial barriers for families in the Carrabelle community and provide access to items that patrons may only need occasionally.
No comments:
Post a Comment