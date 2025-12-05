The State of Florida has approved more than $112 million in grants to improve water quality and quantity across Florida, and over 6 million of that is going to help protect Wakulla Springs.
The funding includes $50 million in funding to support 14 alternative water supply projects, $50 million in funding to support 23 projects aimed at restoring Florida’s natural freshwater springs, and $12 million for 16 innovative technology projects that will help detect, prevent, and mitigate harmful algal blooms.
Wakulla County was awarded $6.1 million for Wakulla County’s Crawfordville East phase V and VI septic-to-sewer project.
That project will connect properties to conventional sewer in three subdivisions, benefiting the Upper Wakulla River and Wakulla Spring.
