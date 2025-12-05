The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea
is raising money to help green sea turtles.
North Florida’s only Fibropapilloma treatment facility has
closed, which means green turtles that need care, now have nowhere nearby to
go.
The Marine Lab is the closest, most experienced facility
left standing, but they need to expand their sea turtle hospital to take on
more turtles.
They are currently trying to raise 50 thousand dollars to build
a fully isolated Fibropapilloma quarantine unit—with new filtration, rehab
tanks, a surgical suite, imaging, and anesthesia.
If you would like to help, you can find out more about
donating to the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab on-line at https://gulfspecimen.org/donate/
