Friday, December 5, 2025

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is raising money to help green sea turtles

 

North Florida’s only Fibropapilloma treatment facility has closed, which means green turtles that need care, now have nowhere nearby to go.

 

The Marine Lab is the closest, most experienced facility left standing, but they need to expand their sea turtle hospital to take on more turtles.

 

They are currently trying to raise 50 thousand dollars to build a fully isolated Fibropapilloma quarantine unit—with new filtration, rehab tanks, a surgical suite, imaging, and anesthesia.

 

If you would like to help, you can find out more about donating to the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab on-line at https://gulfspecimen.org/donate/

 

 




