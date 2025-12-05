A 26-year-old Liberty County man as been found guilty by a federal jury of ten counts, including two counts of attempted murder of a federal officer.
John Caleb Allen of Bristol, was arrested in June after shooting at federal agents who were serving a search warrant.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives had been investigating Allen for the illegal sale of machine gun conversion devices.
On June 3rd, ATF used a confidential source to purchase a firearm and a machine gun conversion device from the defendant.
On June 23, 2025, ATF used a confidential source to purchase 13 machine gun conversion devices and two firearms from the defendant.
Based on their investigation, ATF obtained a federal search warrant for the defendant’s house.
While attempting to execute the search warrant, the defendant shot approximately 14 times at ATF agents as they attempted to enter his front door.
One of the officers had a bullet pass through his shirtsleeve and another officer was struck by a bullet in the body armor, but neither was injured.
Officers did not return fire and were able to get the defendant to peacefully exit the residence with his hands up several minutes later.
Agents located numerous firearms, including an unregistered firearm silencer, during the residential search.
In total, the defendant was convicted of 10 counts, including two counts of attempted murder of a federal officer.
Sentencing is scheduled for February 17, 2026.
This conviction was the result of a joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
John Caleb Allen of Bristol, was arrested in June after shooting at federal agents who were serving a search warrant.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives had been investigating Allen for the illegal sale of machine gun conversion devices.
On June 3rd, ATF used a confidential source to purchase a firearm and a machine gun conversion device from the defendant.
On June 23, 2025, ATF used a confidential source to purchase 13 machine gun conversion devices and two firearms from the defendant.
Based on their investigation, ATF obtained a federal search warrant for the defendant’s house.
While attempting to execute the search warrant, the defendant shot approximately 14 times at ATF agents as they attempted to enter his front door.
One of the officers had a bullet pass through his shirtsleeve and another officer was struck by a bullet in the body armor, but neither was injured.
Officers did not return fire and were able to get the defendant to peacefully exit the residence with his hands up several minutes later.
Agents located numerous firearms, including an unregistered firearm silencer, during the residential search.
In total, the defendant was convicted of 10 counts, including two counts of attempted murder of a federal officer.
Sentencing is scheduled for February 17, 2026.
This conviction was the result of a joint investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment