March Events Mean Spring Is Coming! - the E-Newsletter from the Franklin county Tourist Development Council

44th SGI Chili Charity Cookoff March 7
The St. George Island Regional Charity Chili Cook-off & Auction will be held Saturday, March 7. In addition to the main chili cooking event, this family-friendly weekend event features a Golf tournament, a Red Pepper Run the morning of March 7 and an online auction. During the chili cookoff, there will be food vendors and lots of musical entertainment. The chili cookoff is the primary fundraising event for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department (SGIVFD). Details.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl March 28
The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle History Museum, will be held on Saturday, March 28. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, and will take place on Saturday, March 28 from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will feature live music, food, art and the popular Fishy Fashion show. Details.
21st Annual Plein Air Painting Event Kicks Off March 20-29 along Forgotten Coast
Now in the 21st year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic “Old Florida,” Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America’s Great Paint-out, is among the world’s most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day festival. The 2026 annual Forgotten Coast en Plein air painting event will be held March 20-29 throughout several venues along Florida's Forgotten Coast. Details.
Bay Area Choral Society Hosts Spring Concert March 28
The Bay Area Choral Society will host its Spring Concert themed "Let the Sunshine In!" on Saturday, March 28 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola from 6-7 pm. Get ready to vibe with some amazing choral tunes this spring at a concert you won’t want to miss! Celebrate the joy and renewal of spring with these choirs and instrumentalists from FSU. The program will feature a special patriotic section honoring our country, as BACS salutes our military and veterans. Details.
Lighthouses Host Full Moon Climbs March 1, 3
The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting Twilight at the Tower on Sunday, March 1 from 4-7 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Attendees will be treated to a plein air painting demonstration by an Ambassador of the Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, Cheryl Ploegstra, watercolorist. Details. The March Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, from 6:45-8:45 p.m.
Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. Details.
Star Spangled Coast Quilt Show March 21
Enjoy this indoor quilt show celebrating America’s 250th Birthday! Highlight of the March 21 show will be the raffle drawing for (3) stunning quilts honoring the American spirit and the military branches, benefiting Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum. Tickets will be available at the show. Drawing will be held @ approximately 2:30pm. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. There will be raffle baskets and a wide array of quilts, including many Red, White, Blue, and other designs. Be sure to cast your vote for your favorite known as Viewers Choice. Lunch will be available in the parking lot and is catered by the Lanark Village Golf Club. The show runs from 9 am until 3 pm. Details.
Eastpoint VFD Charity Rib Cookoff March 21
The 26th Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday, March 21 at Vroom Park in Eastpoint. BBQ dinners will be served from 11am. Details.
31st Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Veterans Parade
March 14
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum proudly presents the Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Veterans Parade on Saturday, March 14, at 10:45 am ET in Carrabelle, FL. This event honors and celebrates our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognizes and salutes all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family, friends and the general public are invited to join in this meaningful celebration of our military veterans. This community parade will feature vintage museum vehicles like the WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagen as well as restored military vehicles from the Military Vehicle Preservation Association and Florida Military Vehicle Heritage Group.
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will be open from 11 am to 5 pm. Guests are encouraged to come and learn the amazing stories of the region’s WWII heroes, see the remarkable artifacts. and hear about the vital role the Forgotten Coast played in WWII amphibious operations.
Apalachicola Area Historical Society Presents Piracy! The Last Scourge of the Gulf March 14
The Apalachicola Area Historical Society (AAHS) will be presenting a program entitled “Piracy! The Last Scourge of the Gulf” by Michael Thomin, Director of Education and Interpretation at the University of West Florida and Senior Research Associate with the Florida Public Archaeology Network. as part of their Spring Speaker Series on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 3:00 pm in a spacious, covered outdoor area adjacent to the Apalachicola Yacht Club, located at 170 Water Street, Apalachicola, FL. Details.
Two Ilse Newell Concerts in March
The 2026 Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts Concert Series continues during March.
March 1 - Holly Audrey Williams - Country Singer songwriter Holly Audrey Williams is the granddaughter of Hank Williams and daughter of Hank Williams Jr., will perform at Trinity Episcopal Church at 4 pm, Sunday, March 1. Williams has released three studio albums: The Ones We Never Knew in 2004, Here with Me in 2009 and The Highway in 2013.
March 8 - Rob, Mark & Jessica - This talented trio will perform Broadway tunes as part of the Ilse Newell concert series on Sunday, March 8 at Trinity Episcopal Church. The concert will begin at 4 pm.
