Spring Is Coming! - The E-Newsletter from the City of Mexico Beach

Best Gumbo – Individual Division
1st: God’s Gumbo (First Baptist Church of Mexico Beach)
Mexico Beach, FL (pictured)
2nd: Tide Swamp Cookers – Mexico Beach, FL
3rd: Howell’s Hole – Mexico Beach, FL
Best Gumbo – Business Division
1st: BBQ Monsters – Perry, GA
2nd: Flying Harpoon – Port St. Joe, FL
3rd: Holiday Builders or Bust – Mexico Beach, FL
People’s Choice
Tide Swamp Cookers – Mexico Beach, FL
Best Team Spirit
Krewe Des Cowboys – Panama City, FL
Best Decorated
El Gov Roux Krew – Mexico Beach, FL
