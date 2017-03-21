Oyster Radio
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Florida DEP permit activity for Wakulla County
F
lorida
D
epartment of
E
nvironmental
P
rotection
Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor
Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor
Ryan E. Matthews
Interim Secretary
Permitting Application Subscription Service
Permit:
Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name:
CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id:
295847
Location Name:
ST. MARKS RIVER MITIGATION BANK
County:
Wakulla
Application Number:
295847-012
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at
(850) 245-8489
