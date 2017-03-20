This is a good time to take a boating safety class

If you plan on doing some boating this year, then you might want to sign up for a boating safety class now.
In Florida, anyone 21 and under who operates a boat powered by a 10 horsepower engine or more has to pass a boater safety course and carry a boater safety identification card while on the water.
Luckily there is an on-line course that is specifically designed for Florida boaters.
The American Safety Council’s online basic boating safety course is approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the United States Coast Guard and meets the State of Florida’s requirements for basic boater safety education.
The course is available online at www.FloridaBoatingCourse.com.
The cost is $14.95 and includes the online course and online exam.
Students who successfully complete the course and exam receive a wallet certificate and are automatically reported to the State of Florida for their state boater education identification card.
