Franklin County seeks qualifications from Fixed Base Operators

County commissioners are seeking qualifications from companies that would like to be the fixed base operator at the Apalachicola airport.
The fixed base operator provides services at the airport like fueling, hangar rental, tie-down and parking, aircraft rental, aircraft maintenance, and flight instruction.
The current FBO is a company called Crystal Air out of Chattanooga, they have operated at the airport since 2012.
Their contract will end later this year.
Before renewing or extending the contract county commissioners want to see if there are other companies willing to offer the same services at a better price.
