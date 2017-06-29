Many streetlights in Franklin county will soon be LED.
County Commissioners this month approved a request from Duke Energy to upgrade county street lights from the current high pressure sodium lights to the equivalent LED fixtures.
The change won't cost the county anything, in fact it will save the county about 87 dollars a month on their electric bill.
And the LED lights will be brighter than the existing sodium lights.
The change will happen at 10 county-owned properties, including county parks and boat ramps.
