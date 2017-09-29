CW Roberts chosen to resurface Ellis Van Vleet Street in Apalachicola

CW Roberts Contracting has been awarded the contract to resurface Ellis van Vleet street in Apalachicola.
CW Roberts was the lowest bidder out of four companies that bid on the job.
Their bid came in at just over 140 thousand dollars.
The project will include widening and resurfacing Ellis Van Vleet as well as a section of 17th street.
The money is coming through the state's County Incentive Grant program which is for projects that help relieve congestion on the state Highway System.
Ellis van Vleet fits that requirement – it runs from 17th St to 24th St and represents a by-pass for approximately .6 miles of Highway 98.
