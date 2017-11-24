Think about St. Vincent Island on “Giving Tuesday”

The Friends of the St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge are asking people to make an end-of-year donation to the Refuge to insure that it can continue to educate students and protect endangered birds and wildlife.
St. Vincent is a 12,300 acre uninhabited, barrier island located in Franklin County offshore of Apalachicola and Indian Pass.
The island is a haven to an immense number of species including 40 fish, 11 amphibians, 43 reptiles, 280 birds, and a plant list of over 650 species; of which, many are threatened or endangered.
Tuesday, November the 28th is “Giving Tuesday” - a day when many people focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.
Donations to St. Vincent will be used to further refuge's mission mission through providing island tours and arranging educational programs for school-aged students and opportunities for college students.
The money will also help purchase supplies for the protection of threatened and endangered species of birds and wildlife including sea turtles and red wolves on the island.
Money is also needed to open a visitor center in Apalachicola in the near future.
If you would like to learn more, go to the friends of st vincent refuge website at www.stvincentfriends.com.
