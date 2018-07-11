Franklin county opens bids for two dock repair projects

Franklin County Commissioners last week opened bids to repair two county owned docks.
The docks are located at the Timber Island boat ramp in Carrabelle and at the Indian Creek Park in Eastpoint.
The braces beneath the Timber Island dock are broken as are about three pilings – the dock has been closed to the public since February.
The dock at Indian Creek was damaged during a storm last year and has been closed since then.
Because the projects are relatively small they were bid together to get more bidders.
Even so only two companies bid for the job – Both bids came from companies out of Panama City.
They ranged from about 90 thousand dollars to about 125 thousand dollars.
The bids will be reviewed and a final decision will be made at the county commission meeting next week.
