Torreya State Park Reopens after Hurricane Michael

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 12, 2018
Torreya State Park Reopens
~Following significant damage from Hurricane Michael, the park is now open for day use~
BRISTOL, Fla. – The Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Park Service has reopened portions of Torreya State Park for day use following the impacts of Hurricane Michael. The park, which experienced significant damage from Hurricane Michael - including downed trees and debris, facility, boardwalk, road and trail damage - was partially reopened this week following weeks of clean-up and repair.
Visitor safety remains paramount as response efforts continue. Florida State Parks staff continue to work as quickly as possible to finish remaining clean-up and repairs at impacted parks. Amenities and access to certain areas of the parks, including the campground and trails, may be limited until the work is completed.
“Thanks to the hard work of park staff and volunteers, Torreya State Park is open for day use," said Florida State Parks Director Eric Draper. "We hope to reopen all of the state parks impacted by Hurricane Michael as soon as possible."
Torreya State Park
is named for an extremely rare species of Torreya tree that only grows on the bluffs along the Apalachicola River. Now that the park has reopened, visitors can once again observe this amazing natural resource.
Of the 31 state parks impacted by the storm, only five parks remain closed. Find a Florida State Park
near you and plan your next visit.