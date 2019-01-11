The Better Business Bureau Foundation Serving Northwest Florida is looking for businesses and charities to participate in its annual Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics program.
The Torch Award publicly recognizes businesses and charities that maintain a commitment to conducting their business practices in an ethical manner.
There is also a Customer Service Excellence Award for individuals that go above and beyond with their interactions with customers and a Student Ethics Scholarships for high school juniors and seniors who demonstrate leadership, community service and overall personal integrity.
Applicants must be physically located within the 14 county service area of Better Business Bureau Northwest Florida.
Businesses may can nominate themselves or be nominated by others; the application deadline for all awards is March 15th.
For entry forms and guidelines just go to the Better Busines Bureau of northwest Florida website.
For entry forms and guidelines just go to the Better Busines Bureau of northwest Florida website.
