There will be a First Aid Training class offered at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve in March.
The American Safety & Health Institute CPR, AED and Basic First Aid Combination Training class will be offered on Friday, March 1st.
This class will teach CPR, as well as how to use an defibrillator.
Students will also learn basic first aid including how to respond to Choking, bleeding, Head, neck, and back injuries, Burns and Heat and cold emergencies.
The course fulfills the required first aid training for charter captains and all participants earn a 2-year certificate
It does cost 20.00
For more information contact Anita Grove at (850) 670-7708.
You can register on-line at eventbrite.
The link to register is on this story at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
