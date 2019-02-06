Winter Connections Newsletter, Office of Greenways and Trails

|
As non-motorized trails gain popularity, new trails and trail segments are moving forward around the state, some that had been envisioned for more than two decades. Here are a few recent developments:
St. Marks Trail Extension:
The grand opening of the new Stadium Enclave/Lake Elberta extension of the Tallahassee-St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail
occurred on Nov. 14, providing a new option for pedestrians and cyclists to connect to Gaines Street and Florida State University. The extension has been in the city of Tallahassee's plans for more than 20 years and became a reality when necessary land and right-of-way was acquired by Zimmer Development Corporation for the Stadium Enclave Student Living Center. Speakers at the event included City Commissioner Nancy Miller and Florida State Parks Director Eric Draper.
Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail:
After 27 years of planning, residents and visitors celebrated a 6-mile trail opening on Dec. 8 from Carraway to Palatka on the Palatka-to-Lake Butler State Trail
, making the trail a continuous 28 miles from Keystone Heights to Palatka. The event, hosted by the Barnes family on the trail just west of Palatka, included brief talks, ribbon bike painting, bike rides, hikes, bike give-aways, dinner, blue grass music, and a campfire.
Palatka-to-St. Augustine State Trail:
With the recent completion of the Hastings segment, the 20-mile Palatka-to-St. Augustine State Trail
is now finished. It is part of the longer 260-mile St. Johns River-to-Sea Loop
. The celebration for completion of the Hastings segment will occur Saturday, April 6, in Hastings.
Legacy Trail Extension
: In November, Sarasota County voters approved a plan to spend $65 million to connect the 11-mile Legacy Trail
to downtown Sarasota for a total 6-mile extension. The plan includes acquisition and paving the trail along with constructing overpasses, restrooms and water fountains. The trail will also branch to the south and east. More than 225,000 bikers, walkers and runners used the Legacy Trail last year.
Ludlam Trail Corridor: Miami-Dade County has acquired the property to develop the 5.6-mile Ludlam Trail at a cost of $24.5 million. The acquisition is a significant milestone for a project that has been envisioned since 1998. More than 35,000 Miami residents live within a half-mile of the trail corridor.
Florida has more than 2,500 miles of hiking trails open to the public in addition to 4,758 miles of shared-use trails available to hikers. Hiking opportunities in Florida include the 1,300-mile Florida National Scenic Trail
, one of 11 congressionally designated National Scenic Trails in the United States. Florida celebrates Hiking Trails Month in February, when low humidity and few bugs make it a great time to be outside.
In March, the state celebrates Florida Bicycling Month. With Florida’s ever-expanding system of mountain bike and paved off-road trails, opportunities are numerous for safe and adventurous cycling. Several cycling festivals are held throughout the state during the year, so be sure to peruse the Office of Greenways and Trails online calendar
to find an event near you.
By Eric Draper, Florida State Parks Director
While recently navigating one of my favorite off-road bike trails, Red Bug Trail at Elinor Klapp-Phipps City Park
, I noticed clusters of people with garden tools and shovels. Their bright green shirts identified them as volunteers with the Tallahassee chapter of the International Mountain Bike Association
. Having just joined the organization at the suggestion of local chair Jimmy Card, I stopped to say thank you and chat with the trail workers.
I am so inspired meeting and talking to park volunteers. Their comments reinforced one of the best things about parks and people — voluntary service. Trails like Red Bug and the parks where they are found benefit so much from volunteers and groups like the mountain bike club.
The Florida Park Service benefits from the nearly 15,000 volunteers who make our state parks and trails great. From staffing the ranger station to clearing trails after storms, volunteers make a huge difference, and not just in state parks. Local park and trail systems, other public lands, museums and cultural sites that enrich our lives all depend on the efforts of people who simply enjoy helping.
During a visit to St. Andrews State Park
, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Michael, I watched a husband and wife team hauling away branches and debris. Their efforts, along with the help of many other dedicated volunteers and staff members, allowed the park to open sooner, returning a sense of normalcy to that community.
Even though my job keeps me busy, inspired by the efforts of others I am going to commit to volunteering every week. I also encourage you to seek volunteer opportunities related to your interests and skills. For opportunities at Florida State Parks, see our volunteering page
at FloridaStateParks.org. For other statewide volunteer opportunities, visit VolunteerFlorida.org
.
- About one thousand people a day, or 365,000 a year, hike sections of the Florida National Scenic Trail each year.
- According to the American Heart Association, for every dollar spent on walking paths and programs, about three dollars in medical expenses can be saved.
- The Florida Park Service has launched the Park Fit program as an alternative to traditional gyms.
- More than 2.6 million people visited the Cross Florida Greenway last year, the highest visitation of any state park unit.
