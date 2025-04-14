The St. Joseph
Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Freedom/Bear! It didn't take him very long to completely fall in love
with the shelter staff and realize he really REALLY likes cuddles. Freedom/Bear has acclimated very quickly to walks on a leash and he
has very good leash manners. Freedom/Bear keeps his kennel pretty clean. Freedom/Bear wasn't sure what toys were but he LOVES the toys that
squeak! He is very food and treat motivated. Freedom/Bear is neutered, microchipped, heartworm negative, and UTD on my
vaccinations! Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Freedom/Bear!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
