Monday, April 14, 2025

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week





The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Freedom/Bear! It didn't take him very long to completely fall in love with the shelter staff and realize he really REALLY likes cuddles. Freedom/Bear has acclimated very quickly to walks on a leash and he has very good leash manners. Freedom/Bear keeps his kennel pretty clean. Freedom/Bear wasn't sure what toys were but he LOVES the toys that squeak! He is very food and treat motivated. Freedom/Bear is neutered, microchipped, heartworm negative, and UTD on my vaccinations!  Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Freedom/Bear!

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment