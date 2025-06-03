143 million people visited the Sunshine State last year, a new all-time annual visitation record.
Last year’s numbers beat the previous record set in 2023 by 1.7 percent.
Visitors included over 130 million domestic travelers, nearly 9 million overseas visitors, and almost 3 and a half million Canadian tourists.
And 2025 is starting off strong.
VISIT Florida announced this month that Florida welcomed 41.2 million visitors in the first quarter of 2025.
Florida’s tourism fuels economic strength, and supports jobs, businesses, and communities across the state.
