The Wakulla County Public Library has been awarded nearly 125 thousand dollars through the State Aid to Libraries Grant Program.
The funding, which is administered by the Florida Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services, supports essential library services and operations across the state.
The money will support a wide range of services and improvements, including hiring qualified library staff, providing training and continuing education for library staff and board trustees and purchasing new library materials such as books and multimedia resources.
It will also help in updating and maintaining library and office equipment, enhancing technology infrastructure, including public access computers and online databases and supporting literacy and educational programs.
