If
you want to keep up with local weather this summer, don’t forget there are 9
weatherSTEM stations in Franklin County which you can access from any connected
device like your phone or computer.
There are WeatherSTEM stations on
the Eastpoint fishing pier, at the Franklin County School and at the FSU
Coastal and Marine Lab at St. Teresa.
They are also placed at Island
View Park near Carrabelle, at the Emergency Operations Center at the
Apalachicola airport and at the Ochlockonee Boat Ramp.
The newest stations are at the
Alligator Point Fire Department as well as on Dog Island and the Saint George
Island lighthouse.
The WeatherSTEM system provides
real time weather information including temperature, rain levels and wind
speed.
It tells you how far away
lightning is from the site and provides pictures of current conditions as well
as a video stream showing current weather conditions.
If you would like to access any of
the WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County just go on-line to
https://franklin.weatherstem.com/
Or if you have a smartphone or
tablet, use the WeatherSTEM app which you can download from the app store or
googleplay.
No comments:
Post a Comment