            If you want to keep up with local weather this summer, don’t forget there are 9 weatherSTEM stations in Franklin County which you can access from any connected device like your phone or computer.

 

There are WeatherSTEM stations on the Eastpoint fishing pier, at the Franklin County School and at the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab at St. Teresa.

 

They are also placed at Island View Park near Carrabelle, at the Emergency Operations Center at the Apalachicola airport and at the Ochlockonee Boat Ramp.

 

The newest stations are at the Alligator Point Fire Department as well as on Dog Island and the Saint George Island lighthouse.

 

The WeatherSTEM system provides real time weather information including temperature, rain levels and wind speed.

 

It tells you how far away lightning is from the site and provides pictures of current conditions as well as a video stream showing current weather conditions.

 

If you would like to access any of the WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County just go on-line to https://franklin.weatherstem.com/

 

Or if you have a smartphone or tablet, use the WeatherSTEM app which you can download from the app store or googleplay.




