Two Florida State Parks were recognized among the best beaches in the nation on Dr. Beach's Top 10 Beach List for 2025, one of them is just around the corner in Bay County.
Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park in Naples is listed at No. 4, and St. Andrews State Park in Panama City is ranked No. 7.
Both parks feature sugar-white sand, abundant wildlife and top-tier amenities for visitors and families to enjoy.
St. Andrews State Park features a mile-and-a-half of pristine shoreline ideal for swimming, snorkeling, surfing and fishing.
Visitors can also hike nature trails through pine forests and coastal ecosystems or take a ferry to the undeveloped Shell Island, known for its emerald waters and secluded beaches.
The annual Top 10 Beach List is created by coastal expert Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, known as Dr. Beach, a professor at Florida International University.
The list, released each Memorial Day weekend since 1991, ranks beaches based on 50 criteria, including water color and clarity, sand softness, safety, cleanliness and available amenities.
But remember, you don’t have to travel very far to find one of the best beaches in the country.
The St. George Island State Park was ranked the best beach in the US in 2023, and the T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park at Cape San Blas ranked number one in 2002.
